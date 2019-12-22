UrduPoint.com
Through Collaboration Efforts Country Will Be Made Polio Free: Zafar Mirza

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 second ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Through collaboration efforts country will be made polio free: Zafar Mirza

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Regulations Dr. Zafar Mirza has expressed the confidence that through collaborative efforts, Pakistan will be made polio free.

In a statement, he said during the recently concluded polio eradication campaign, ninety nine percent target of administering vaccine to children has been achieved.

