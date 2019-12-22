Through Collaboration Efforts Country Will Be Made Polio Free: Zafar Mirza
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Regulations Dr. Zafar Mirza has expressed the confidence that through collaborative efforts, Pakistan will be made polio free.
In a statement, he said during the recently concluded polio eradication campaign, ninety nine percent target of administering vaccine to children has been achieved.