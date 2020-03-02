Through distribution of health cards, the underprivileged segments are getting health treatment facilities: Prime Minister Imran Khan

About other social security and protection initiatives by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, the prime minister said that through distribution of health cards, the underprivileged segments were getting health treatment facilities

In Punjab, so far health cards had been distributed among six million families whereas, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to extend this facility to all the deserving families.

Besides, through Ehsas income programme, they were providing the womenfolk in the villages with animals and poultry to bolster their income besides, increasing the protein intakes affecting a major chunk of population in these areas.

About, 1,70,000 youths were being imparted skills development training, he added.

About 170 panahgahs (shelter homes) had been set up, providing decent facilities to the homeless people, he said, adding that their numbers would be enhanced. Meanwhile, the government was also planning to provide legal aid to the poor people with the government assistance.

He declared that all these initiatives were based upon merit with no political influence involved which was the reason for their success.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar said that the initiative was the biggest ever need based and students focused programme for the undergraduates.

She said that merit, transparency and honesty were the basic ingredients behind this initiative launched under the Ehsas programme.

Dr Sania said there was a difference between a government which indulged in corruption, plundering the state resources and destroying its institutions largely affecting its downtrodden.

She enumerated that the mechanism and process for implementation of these initiatives was based upon strict adherence to transparency and merit, still she observed that they had to work for bringing more reforms in the institutions.

She said about 50 per cent quota in the scholarship programme was allocated for the female students whereas 2 per cent for the disabled.

The special assistant further informed that in the first phase, process for awarding scholarships for the year 2019-20 had been completed by the Higher Education Commission and the next phase would commence in the upcoming June.

She said a total of 200,000 students would benefit from this programme. A total of 132,000 students had applied for the scholarships, she added.

During the last 20 years, after establishment of HEC only 29,000 scholarships were awarded when compared to 50,000 scholarships being awarded in one year by this incumbent government, she added.

Dr Sania said the programme was a historic shift in the government's scholarship policy as in the past, scholarships were given only to students pursuing higher studies.

She further explained that the scholarship programme covered the tuition fee whereas Rs 4,000 would be given to the students as a monthly stipend.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that the programme, for the first time, had focused upon undergraduates who would be immensely benefitted.

He said apart from this programme, about 1,70,000 youths were getting high end skill training including in the latest software technology.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banuri termed the initiative as a game changer for the deserving undergraduates and emphasized that students from the deprived areas should fully avail this opportunity.

According to details, the four-year, Rs 24 billion initiative will support 200,000 students (50% girls) from low-income backgrounds. As part of the Ehsaas scholarships policy, 2% scholarships will be exclusively awarded to students with special needs.

Overall, 50,000 scholarships will be given every year to enhance financial access to higher education for the deserving.

The continuation of scholarship in following years will depend upon the maintenance of academic performance.

The need and merit-based scholarship covers tuition fee as well as a living stipend. The prime objective of Ehsaas scholarships program is to ensure that no eligible student is deprived of higher education because of the financial issues.