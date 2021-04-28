UrduPoint.com
Through Good Governance KP Government Ensures Provision Of Services To Masses: Qalandar Lodhi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :KP government is employing technology to facilitate the masses, prime objective of Service Delivery Centers (SDC) is to provide services through one window operation to the people. This was stated by the KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi while addressing the inaugural ceremony of SDC at Alpori Shangla.

The minister further said that the provincial government is especially focusing on the development and provision of services to remote and underprivileged areas.

Through good governance policy, the provincial government is making sure and easy provision of services to the masses, adding he said.

He further said that by using GIS and other technologies KP government is proceeding towards digital governance where services would be available for the masses within a short time and easy way.

Giving the details of the SDC Lodhi said that now people can get any sort of information about their land with just one click, on every SDC all revenue staff would be available and they would offer computerized data and services to the customers.

Revenue Minister KP stated that the establishment of these centers would resolve matters relating to the transfer of land and the issuance of 'Fard' and they will have no fear of the wastage and damage to their precious documents regarding properties.

He said, all property-related facilities under the roof of the same building and in case of public complaints the responsible officials would face action.

SDC Alpori was inaugurated by both Qalandar Khan Lodhi and KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Khan Yousufzai.

