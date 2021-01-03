UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Through Revolutionary Projects Govt Provides Relief To Masses: Mushtaq Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Through revolutionary projects govt provides relief to masses: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said that the government is providing huge relief to the masses through its revolutionary Ehsaas program, Shelter homes, Sehat Insaf Card, Langar Khana and other projects.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of the Mian Di Sairi tube well along with PTI MNA Ali Khan and CEO Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA).

Mushtaq Ghani further said that during the Coronavirus pandemic government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to tackle the threat and successfully handled the disease and reduced the life losses as compare to the rest of the world.

He stated that under the leadership of Imran Khan we are working for the prosperity of the country, many new developmental projects worth millions of rupees including roads, playing grounds, graveyard, water supply and others are in pipeline.

The speaker said that we would resolve all issues of the constituency particularly clean drinking water that would be available to every citizen of Abbottabad.

We have fulfilled all of our election promises with the people of Mian Di Sairi during our previous term and during this year we would continue serving the masses, adding Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said.

While addressing at the occasion PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that with the cost of 40 million rupees soon a new gas pipeline would be installed which would eliminate the low gas pressure in the area on a permanent basis, reconstruction of Main Mansehra road would be completed by the end of March.

CEO WASCA Engineer Noor Qasim Khan while briefing the people said that the Mian Di Sairi tube well was constructed with the cost of 5.35 million rupees and it would provide 7000-gallon clean drinking water per hour.

He further said now the people of the area would get uninterrupted water supply, he also thanked the people of Mian Di Sairi who have provided land for tube well.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Company Road Mansehra March Gas Sunday All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.