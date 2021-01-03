Through revolutionary projects govt provides relief to masses: Mushtaq Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said that the government is providing huge relief to the masses through its revolutionary Ehsaas program, Shelter homes, Sehat Insaf Card, Langar Khana and other projects.

He said this while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of the Mian Di Sairi tube well along with PTI MNA Ali Khan and CEO Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA).

Mushtaq Ghani further said that during the Coronavirus pandemic government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to tackle the threat and successfully handled the disease and reduced the life losses as compare to the rest of the world.

He stated that under the leadership of Imran Khan we are working for the prosperity of the country, many new developmental projects worth millions of rupees including roads, playing grounds, graveyard, water supply and others are in pipeline.

The speaker said that we would resolve all issues of the constituency particularly clean drinking water that would be available to every citizen of Abbottabad.

We have fulfilled all of our election promises with the people of Mian Di Sairi during our previous term and during this year we would continue serving the masses, adding Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said.

While addressing at the occasion PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that with the cost of 40 million rupees soon a new gas pipeline would be installed which would eliminate the low gas pressure in the area on a permanent basis, reconstruction of Main Mansehra road would be completed by the end of March.

CEO WASCA Engineer Noor Qasim Khan while briefing the people said that the Mian Di Sairi tube well was constructed with the cost of 5.35 million rupees and it would provide 7000-gallon clean drinking water per hour.

He further said now the people of the area would get uninterrupted water supply, he also thanked the people of Mian Di Sairi who have provided land for tube well.