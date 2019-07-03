UrduPoint.com
Throwing Woman From Bus; Driver, Conductor Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Throwing woman from bus; driver, conductor held in Sargodha

Sandal Bar police have booked driver and conductor of a bus on the charge of throwing a female passenger from the running vehicle

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Sandal Bar police have booked driver and conductor of a bus on the charge of throwing a female passenger from the running vehicle.

Police said Wednesday that a lady Maliha Tauqeer resident of chak No 30-JB filed a complaint, contending that she boarded in Aminpur-Bungalow route bus last day.

The bus driver Asif Mochi drove it rashly due to which she fell down and her finger received bone fracture. When she protested against rash driving, the bus conductor Adnan forcibly picked her and threw outside the running bus which caused injuries on other parts also.

On this complaint, the police have registered a case.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

