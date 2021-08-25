Thrre-day anti-polio campaign to commence from Sept 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Three-day national anti-polio campaign will commence from September 20 in the district.

More than 7 lakh minors will be vaccinated across the district , Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said.

He was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

Strict action will be taken against parents who would refuse to get vaccinated their kids against polio.

The Polio campaign will be launched under SOPs in view of COVID-19 epidemic, said Ali Shehzad.

He added that Multan had been polio-free district since 2009 due to government measures.

Last year, 14 polio cases were reported across the country, remarked Ali Shehzad adding that all agencies including police were on alert for security of polio teams.

He, however, urged parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children.