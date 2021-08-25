UrduPoint.com

Thrre-day Anti-polio Campaign To Commence From Sept 20

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Thrre-day anti-polio campaign to commence from Sept 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Three-day national anti-polio campaign will commence from September 20 in the district.

More than 7 lakh minors will be vaccinated across the district , Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said.

He was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

Strict action will be taken against parents who would refuse to get vaccinated their kids against polio.

The Polio campaign will be launched under SOPs in view of COVID-19 epidemic, said Ali Shehzad.

He added that Multan had been polio-free district since 2009 due to government measures.

Last year, 14 polio cases were reported across the country, remarked Ali Shehzad adding that all agencies including police were on alert for security of polio teams.

He, however, urged parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children.

Related Topics

Multan Police Polio Alert September All From Government

Recent Stories

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

24 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

38 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

43 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade pote ..

54 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.