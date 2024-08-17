Thumping victory: Founder Group sweeps APP Punjab elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Founder Group-Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Punjab on Saturday made a clean sweep by winning all 13 seats including seven office-bearers and six Executive Committee members of the APP Employees Union Punjab Election for the year 2024-26, paving the way for the group to have its President (Lahore), Senior Vice President (Multan) and Vice President (Faisalabad), elected unopposed.

Total 167 votes were polled at five stations of Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Sialkot for the seat of General Secretary, and the Founder Group candidate, Malik M. Ali Asghar Awan, got 160 votes. His rival candidate, Naeem Khan Niazi of the Friends Group, could secure only seven votes.

The Founder Group candidates on all other 12 seats were elected unopposed. Those elected for the year 2024-26 were: Rana Abdur-Rehman (President), Chaudhry Tasawar Hussain (Senior Vice President), Abdur-Rehman Gujjar (Vice President), Malik M. Ali Asghar Awan (General Secretary), Fouzia Gohar (Joint Secretary), Shoaib Saeed Aasi (Finance Secretary) and Farid Ishtiaq (Press Secretary).

The Executive Committee members included Muhammad Jameel, Tariq Mahmud Tahir, Syed Tanveer Bukhari, Muhammad Ashraf, Rai Nadeem and Abdul Hameed Gujjar.

It is worth mentioning here that in the first-ever victory, winning Founder Group grabbed all 13 seats of both office-bearers and Executive Committee body members.