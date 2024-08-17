Thumping Victory: Founder Group Sweeps APP Punjab Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The Founder Group-Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Punjab on Saturday made a clean sweep by winning all 13 seats including seven office-bearers and six Executive Committee members of the APP Employees Union Punjab Election for the year 2024-26, paving the way for the group to have its President (Lahore), Senior Vice President (Multan) and Vice President (Faisalabad), elected unopposed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Founder Group-Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Punjab on Saturday made a clean sweep by winning all 13 seats including seven office-bearers and six Executive Committee members of the APP Employees Union Punjab Election for the year 2024-26, paving the way for the group to have its President (Lahore), Senior Vice President (Multan) and Vice President (Faisalabad), elected unopposed.
Total 167 votes were polled at five stations of Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Sialkot for the seat of General Secretary, and the Founder Group candidate, Malik M. Ali Asghar Awan, got 160 votes. His rival candidate, Naeem Khan Niazi of the Friends Group, could secure only seven votes.
The Founder Group candidates on all other 12 seats were elected unopposed. Those elected for the year 2024-26 were: Rana Abdur-Rehman (President), Chaudhry Tasawar Hussain (Senior Vice President), Abdur-Rehman Gujjar (Vice President), Malik M. Ali Asghar Awan (General Secretary), Fouzia Gohar (Joint Secretary), Shoaib Saeed Aasi (Finance Secretary) and Farid Ishtiaq (Press Secretary).
The Executive Committee members included Muhammad Jameel, Tariq Mahmud Tahir, Syed Tanveer Bukhari, Muhammad Ashraf, Rai Nadeem and Abdul Hameed Gujjar.
It is worth mentioning here that in the first-ever victory, winning Founder Group grabbed all 13 seats of both office-bearers and Executive Committee body members.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality7 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign7 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods7 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints8 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'8 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded17 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting17 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations17 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses17 minutes ago