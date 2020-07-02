UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunder Bolts Claim Three Lives In Tharparkar, Dozens Of Animals Perished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:26 PM

Thunder bolts claim three lives in Tharparkar, dozens of animals perished

During pre-monsoon rains in different villages of Tharparkar, thunder bolts claimed three lives while six members of a family sustained injuries. Around 300 animals including cows, goats and sheep also perished due to lightning

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :During pre-monsoon rains in different villages of Tharparkar, thunder bolts claimed three lives while six members of a family sustained injuries. Around 300 animals including cows, goats and sheep also perished due to lightning. According to details 25 year old Kewal Kolhi of village Pabbopal, 45 year old Safooran wife of Muhammad Bux Lund of village Rahib Veri and 13 year old Dileep son of Bhopo Thakur of village Veri Dandal lost their lives due to lightning.

Thunder bolts also struck a house in Deeplou leaving 6 persons- including Amrat, Bhimro, Kewal meghwar, two minor children and a women- injured who were shifted to tahsil hospital Deeplou.

Pre Monsoon thunder showers brought jubilation to water scared south-eastern desert district of Sindh while increasing incidents of lightning observed during previous two years also created panic among the local residents. Previous year lightning incidents took 30 human lives while residents had to suffer heavy losses in shape of hundreds of their raised animals, straw houses and other valuable items perished by thunder bolts.Over 280 goats, 9 sheep and 5 cows also perished as they were hit by lightning in villages Kana Veeru, Rahib Veri, Noory je Wand, Kounral, Kharak and Denyo.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Water Wife Tharparkar Family Rains

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

56 seconds ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

15 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

1 hour ago

US trade deficit widens as in May virus hits expor ..

1 minute ago

Eerie atmosphere for early arrivals at belated For ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.