Thundering spell of political innings about to start: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday called the nation that significant rather thundering spell of political innings was about to start as the date has been announced for the biggest power show in the country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday called the nation that significant rather thundering spell of political innings was about to start as the date has been announced for the biggest power show in the country's history.

The SAPM on his official Twitter handle, called the nation to join the Prime Minister in his procession on D-Chowk to be held on March 28 here.

Dar further wrote, "Are you ready! Pakistanis! The captain himself is going to enter the field and has set the fielding to give a crushing response to his political opponents".

He questioned the masses that who was going to stay to support their captain till the last ball of this super over. The SAPM also shared a short video clip of Prime Minister Imran Khan's procession while addressing a huge crowd of people.