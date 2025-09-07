Thundershower Forecast For Cities Including Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province with rain-windstorm or thundershower (with isolated heavyfall) during the next 24 hours.
The thundershower is forecast in Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Jacobabad and Ghotki.
