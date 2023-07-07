Thundershower forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast thundershower for the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The rain with wind is predicted in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mithi, Padaidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Karachi, Dadu and their surrounding areas.

Heavy falls are also predicted in Thatta and Badin during the period.