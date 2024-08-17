Thundershower Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted rain-wind or thundershower in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
The thundershower is predicted in Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Noshehro Feroz, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirbabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mohammed Khan, Tharparkar, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Sanghar.
