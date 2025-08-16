Thundershower forecast for isolated places in cities including Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted partly cloudy or humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind or thundershower are forecast in isolated places in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Badin, Dadu, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mirpurkhas and Karachi during evening or night.

Mainly, partly cloudy or humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.