Open Menu

Thundershower Forecast For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Thundershower forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower is expected at isolated places in Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Badin and their surrounding areas during evening or night.

Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

7 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

15 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

16 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

17 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

17 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan