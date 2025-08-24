Thundershower Forecast For Karachi
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind or thundershower is expected at isolated places in Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Badin and their surrounding areas during evening or night.
Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM invites ‘heroes’ from GB who saved human lives5 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over devastation in torrential rains5 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains trigger landslides, roads blocked in Havellian, Galyat5 minutes ago
-
Police station on wheels to facilitate citizens at 7 spots in Capital, Aug 25–3115 minutes ago
-
FTO sets record by disposing 44,370 complaints in 4 years25 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes fund-raising event for flood victims35 minutes ago
-
Unfulfilled promises leave ICT police officials waiting for rewards35 minutes ago
-
Modern moms lead the debate for redefining centuries-old family ties35 minutes ago
-
Strong industrial base, export-oriented policy vital for Pakistan’s growth: Iftikhar45 minutes ago
-
KP CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives during rains in DI KHAN55 minutes ago
-
Pb govt to spend Rs 1700 mln on two historical markets55 minutes ago