Thundershower forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower is expected at isolated places in Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Badin and their surrounding areas during evening or night.

Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.