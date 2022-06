KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Mostly, thundershower is likely to occur in most parts of the province.