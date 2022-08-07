Thundershower forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday predicted rain-wind and thundershower in various parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The thundershower is predicted in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta and Badin.

Further heavy falls are likely to occur in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot and surrounding areas during the period.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the province.