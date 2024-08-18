Thundershower in Karachi; hot, humid weather forecast for rest of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-wind or thundershower is forecast in Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta and Badin during this period.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.