Thundershowers predicted in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast thundershowers in some parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 48 hours.

Thundershowers has been predicted in Karachi, Badin, Tharparkar, Nangarparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Khairpur and Sanghar on Tuesday.

Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Nangarparkar, Mithi and Thatha may also receive rain on Wednesday.

The weather in most districts of the province would remain hot and humid during the next 48 hours.