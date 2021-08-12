Thundershowers,heavy rains likely to persist in Gilgit distt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner / Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Gilgit Capt (Retd) Osama Majeed Cheema on Thursday warned the people of Gilgit district that there was a danger of thundershowers and heavy rains in Gilgit-Baltistan from August 12 to August 15.

During this period floods, landslides and avalanches were likely to occur in rivers and streams.Therefore, all the people of Gilgit district were warned to refrain from traveling in rivers, streams and mountainous areas. In addition to this, the public was requested to avoid unnecessary travel in vehicles during this time.

He further warned that the public was advised to refrain from daily travel in mountainous areas where there was a risk of landsliding. He added that people who live near landslides and streams areas should immediately move to safer places temporarily.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner / Chairman DDMA Gilgit while issuing instructions to the Assistant Commissioners of the three sub divisions said that in case of any emergency all the field staff should submit a report for timely action.