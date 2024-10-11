Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-windor thunderstorm may occur in Tharparker, Mithi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Karachi, and their surrounding areas. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.