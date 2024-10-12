Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thunderstorm is predicted at isolated places in Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Badin, Karachi, Thatta, Sajwal, Hyderabad and their surroundings.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.