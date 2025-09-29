Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain wind or thunderstorm is forecast at isolated places in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Mithi, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta and their surrounding areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.