Open Menu

Thunderstorm Forecast For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain wind or thunderstorm is forecast at isolated places in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Mithi, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta and their surrounding areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery ..

TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..

7 minutes ago
 Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan ..

Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fee ..

Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims

18 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..

50 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in European Parliament confere ..

TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwand ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda

2 hours ago
UAE concludes successful participation in China’ ..

UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

3 hours ago
 Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured

Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exp ..

UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025

16 hours ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s org ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan