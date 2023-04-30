Thunderstorm forecast for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather for most districts of the province for next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm-rain with wind-dust storm and hailstorm at a few places is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, North and South Waziristan districts.