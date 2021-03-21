Thunderstorm forecasts for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday predicted rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains associated with gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains associated with gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Similarly, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts for next 48 hours.

Rain recorded in (mm): D I Khan 06, Parachinar, Kalam and Chital 05(each), Upper Dir 04, Mirkhani 03 and Drosh 02 for the last 24 hours.