UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunderstorm Forecasts For Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Thunderstorm forecasts for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday predicted rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains associated with gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains associated with gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Similarly, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountains associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts for next 48 hours.

Rain recorded in (mm): D I Khan 06, Parachinar, Kalam and Chital 05(each), Upper Dir 04, Mirkhani 03 and Drosh 02 for the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank I Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

29 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

29 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.