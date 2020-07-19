Thunderstorm, hot weather forecast for parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Rain predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Malakand, Upper Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak and Orakzai districts.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

The Met Office also predicted rain-wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Chitral, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai. Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, and Tank districts for next 48 hours.