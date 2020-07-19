UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunderstorm, Hot Weather Forecast For Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Thunderstorm, hot weather forecast for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Rain predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Malakand, Upper Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak and Orakzai districts.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

The Met Office also predicted rain-wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Chitral, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera,  Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai. Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, and Tank districts for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubaiâ€™s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

42 minutes ago

Maâ€™an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAEâ€™s contribution to e ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.