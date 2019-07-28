UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunderstorm Predicted For Next 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:10 PM

Thunderstorm predicted for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast hot and humid in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, scattered thunderstorm are expected in Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi districts while at isolated places in Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

The Met Office also forecast thunderstorm in Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi districts while at isolated places in Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 48 hours.

