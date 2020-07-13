UrduPoint.com
Thunderstorm Predicted, PDMA Issued Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Thunderstorm predicted, PDMA issued alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Monday forecast rain with wind and thunderstorm for different parts of KP for the next 24 hours.

Rain was expected at scattered places in Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, while at isolated places in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak districts.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted rain with wind and thunderstorm in Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, while at isolated places in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak districts for next 48 hours.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert to all Deputy Commissioners and has established control room for 24/7 and anyone can call on 1700 during any untoward incident.

