Thunderstorm rain forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Wednesday forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at scattered places (with isolated hailstorm) in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Rain is predicted in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.

I Khan and Tank districts.

