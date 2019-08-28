UrduPoint.com
Thunderstorm Rain Inundates Low Lying Areas As Power Supply Suspended

Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Thunderstorm rain inundates low lying areas as power supply suspended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Heavy downpour with thunderstorm in Hyderabad disrupted routine life as power outages made the lives miserable in urban localities of the city on Wednesday evening.

The roads and streets of low lying areas were undated with rainy water and trees, signboards and electricity poles were uprooted in many areas due to which power supply remain suspended.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio visited many areas and checked traffic police staff deputed there and directed them to clear blocked roads due to falling trees.

However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

