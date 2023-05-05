Thunderstorm, rain likely to persist in city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The met office predicted a thunderstorm with rain here on Friday for the next 24 hours.

According to an official of the met office, A thunderstorm with rain was observed in the city early morning (Today).

Rainfall was also recorded in several areas of the Sukkur division on Thursday night.

Friday's maximum temperature was recorded at Ghotki and Khairpur where the mercury reached 38°C, while in Sukkur, it was 36°C.