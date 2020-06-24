Thunderstorm, rain predicted for parts of KP

The Provincial Met Office Wednesday forecast rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Wednesday forecast rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm rain is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Chitral while, at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, North & South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan and Tank districts.

Heavy rainfall may occur at a few places in Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Torghar and Abbottabad districts.

Similarly, the Met Office predicted hot and dry weather for different parts of the province.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Chitral and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.