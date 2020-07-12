Thunderstorm rain predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The provincial Met office Sunday predicted rain with wind and thunderstorm at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours.

Rain was forecast in Upper Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak districts.

Heavy falls is also expected at a few places in the province.

However, thunderstorm is expected at different places in Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak districts for next 48 hours.