Thunderstorm, rain predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Met Office on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours thus bringing the mercury level down and causing cold in upper parts.

According to Met Office, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, North Waziristan Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was, Saidu Sharif 49 mm, Balakot 20, Timergara 43, Drosh, Kalam and Dir 06 each, Pattan 36, Malamjabba 47 and Mirkhani 02. Meanwhile, snowfall was reported in Naran, Kaghan, Babusar Top. Owing to heavy snowfall on Babusar Top, the road leading to the tourist point has been closed for traffic.

The weather remained mainly partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours, however, thunderstorm and rain occurred at scattered places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Bajaur, Khyber and Buner Districts.

