Thunderstorm rain predicted in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday predicted rain thunderstorm (with a few heavy fall hail storm) associated with gusty winds at isolated places for different parts of KP for next 24 hours.

The thunderstorm rain is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Lower and Upper Chitral, Bunner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Malaknd, Mardan, Swabi Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan D.

I Khan and Tank Districts.

Similarly, the Met Office also forecast rain thunderstorm hail storm associated with gusty winds in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Lower and Upper Chitral, Bunner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Malaknd, Mardan, Swabi Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan D.I Khan and Tank Districts for next 48 hours.