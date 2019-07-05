Thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds forecast

The Provincial Met Office forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, Bunner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur and Torghar districts.

Dust raising wind is also expected at isolated places during this period.

