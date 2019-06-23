UrduPoint.com
Thunderstorm-rain With Gusty Winds Predicts For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds predicts for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakthtunkhwa.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted partly cloudy weather for in most parts of the province.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 48 hours.

