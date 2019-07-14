UrduPoint.com
Thunderstorm Uprooted Dozens Of Trees In Khanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Thunderstorm followed by heavy downpour Sunday uprooted trees, damaged mud houses and destroyed the electricity transmission line in Khanpur area.

According to the details, after heavy rainfall water increased inflow in the Khanpur dam while the thunderstorm also damaged the water supply system which have created the shortage of clean drinking water in the area.

Thunderstorm damaged Khanpur city, Panj Katta, Paharpur and many other areas of the Khanpur Tehsil where mud houses were badly damaged but fortunately no causality was reported.

In several areas of the Thesil, flash flood has damaged the connecting roads and moreover, a thunderstorm has broken the electricity transmission lines and uprooted hundreds of the trees, both have caused severe shortage of clean drinking water in Khanpur.

During last one week gusty winds coupled with heavy rain have created havoc in different parts of Hazara division and up to four times main Manshera road in Abbottabad has been blocked owing to heavy rain and flash flood entered in the buildings.

The metrological department has also forecast heavy rains and thunderstorm during next week in Hazara division.

