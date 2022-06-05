UrduPoint.com

Thunderstorm Uproots Trees, Electricity Pools In Manshera District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Thunderstorm uproots trees, electricity pools in Manshera district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Raging weather on Sunday once again blown off corrugated irons sheet rooftops, uprooted trees, billboards and electricity pools in many areas of district Mansehra.

Fallen trees, electricity polls and billboards also blocked some of the roads in Shankiyari and surrounding villages.

Several including women and children were injured in a roof collapse incidents in different parts of the Mansehra district owing to thunderstorm.

Shankiyari was the worst affected area of the district where trees, billboards and electricity pools had fallen causing roadblock. Fortunately, no causality was reported during the windstorm in the Hazara division.

During the last two weeks, this was the fourth incident of raging weather destruction in the Hazara division, besides damaging buildings, standing crops particularly wheat, fruit orchards and vegetable farms in districts Manshera, Abbottabad and Haripur.

