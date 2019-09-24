UrduPoint.com
Thunderstorm/rain Likely In Karachi

Tue 24th September 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm/rain in Karachi for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Karachi division. Hot or very hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

