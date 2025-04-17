Thunderstorms Expected In Parts Of KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms and strong winds for various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.
Areas likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, and Mohmand.
Residents in these regions were advised to take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall and gusty winds might disrupt daily activities and pose travel difficulties.
Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province while very hot in southern districts during the last 24 hours.
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a female identified as Saminaz Bibi d/o Taj Khan r/o Mangari, got died in Battagram due to thunder strike.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thunderstorms expected in parts of KP4 minutes ago
-
Rival kills man over land dispute14 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA hosts Career Fair 2025 to connect students with top employers14 minutes ago
-
Hungary's foreign and trade minister in Islamabad on official visit14 minutes ago
-
Minor dies after falling in open manhole34 minutes ago
-
AJK Environmental expert term lack of trees, water, a major threat to humanity in region34 minutes ago
-
Six Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in Islamabad Police34 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference organized in honor of overseas Pakistani businessmen44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to boost security arrangements at recreational parks1 hour ago
-
Wheat crop burnt on 25 acres land1 hour ago
-
Traffic police and TMA launches joint anti-encroachment operation in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Polling underway for NA-213 Umerkot by-election1 hour ago