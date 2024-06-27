Open Menu

Thunderstorms, Rainfall Recorded

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Thunderstorms, rainfall recorded

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district is experiencing thunderstorms and rain, with the city of Diplo receiving 48 mm of rainfall on Thursday.

According to details, the downpour continues in various villages and cities such as Mithi, Islamkot, and Nagarparkar.

The intensity of the rain varies, with some areas receiving light showers and others experiencing heavy rain.

In Diplo, the heavy rain has resulted in water accumulation in various parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Haleem Jagirani instructed the town administration of Diplo to ensure prompt drainage of the accumulated water.

