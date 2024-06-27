Thunderstorms, Rainfall Recorded
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district is experiencing thunderstorms and rain, with the city of Diplo receiving 48 mm of rainfall on Thursday.
According to details, the downpour continues in various villages and cities such as Mithi, Islamkot, and Nagarparkar.
The intensity of the rain varies, with some areas receiving light showers and others experiencing heavy rain.
In Diplo, the heavy rain has resulted in water accumulation in various parts of the city.
Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Haleem Jagirani instructed the town administration of Diplo to ensure prompt drainage of the accumulated water.
Recent Stories
PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census
UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees
Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York
Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out
CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parliamentary caucus
Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur
'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green innovation
Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time
Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees17 minutes ago
-
Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York34 minutes ago
-
CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parliamentary caucus34 minutes ago
-
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department38 minutes ago
-
Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters38 minutes ago
-
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police45 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders early completion of pr ..45 minutes ago
-
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG BISP Punjab48 minutes ago
-
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan48 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of TV artist Khursheed Shahid observed38 minutes ago