TI appeals political parties to resolve differences

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Central President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Istaqlal (TI), Rehmat Khan Wardag on Tuesday urged political parties to shun their differences and work for development of the country.

Wardag said Nawaz Sharif was playing a very bad game against the country, adding that Sharif was not a democrat, according to his statement issued here,.

TI President said the criticism of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader had caused the damage to national ideology and integrity.