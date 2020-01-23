(@imziishan)

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) on Thursday lauded the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the leadership of incumbent chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) on Thursday lauded the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the leadership of incumbent chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

In its latest report issued here, chairman TIP said the new initiatives including Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system to help conducting inquiries/investigations by utilizing collective wisdom of the officers of bureau, said a press release.

TIP said that the anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs 153 billion from the corrupt elements and filed 530 references in last over two years. The conviction ratio of NAB was 70 percent. Transparency International has also commended NAB's effective media campaign to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.