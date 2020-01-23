UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TI Lauds NAB's Performance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:27 PM

TI lauds NAB's performance

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) on Thursday lauded the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the leadership of incumbent chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) on Thursday lauded the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the leadership of incumbent chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

In its latest report issued here, chairman TIP said the new initiatives including Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system to help conducting inquiries/investigations by utilizing collective wisdom of the officers of bureau, said a press release.

TIP said that the anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs 153 billion from the corrupt elements and filed 530 references in last over two years. The conviction ratio of NAB was 70 percent. Transparency International has also commended NAB's effective media campaign to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.