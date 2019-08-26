TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption efforts

Chairman Transparency International Pakistan (TI) Sohail Muzaffar has lauded the recovery of record Rs 71 billion and filing of 600 corruption references in various accountability courts by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the last 20 month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Transparency International Pakistan (TI) Sohail Muzaffar has lauded the recovery of record Rs 71 billion and filing of 600 corruption references in various accountability courts by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the last 20 months.

In a statement, he said the anti-corruption drive under the supervision of chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in just 20 months, was unprecedented achievement in the history of the country.

He said NAB has played a vital role in the eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money from corrupt elements by adopting "Accountability for All" policy. TI Corruption Perception Index indicates that in 1999, 22/100, the rank was 87 out of 99 countries, and in 2018, during the first year of Chairman NAB tenure, Pakistan has achieved the highest CPI Score of 33/100, and the rank has improved remarkably to 117 out of 180 countries.

Sohail Muzaffar said that Transparency International Pakistan has evaluated the performance of NAB in 2016. As compared to 27 South Asian Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACA), NAB's performance indicators were at par or better to other regional anti-corruption agencies.

And in Pakistan, as compared to other anti-corruption organizations like Federal Investigation Agency and Provincial Anti-Corruption Departments, NAB is perceived as more effective due to the leadership of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, who has transformed NAB into a vibrant organization.

Chairman TI Pakistan also appreciated Javed Iqbal's initiative to have a friendly attitude of NAB with businessmen in the interest of inducing confidence into the businessmen to feel free to do business in Pakistan without any fear, as they are the backbone of National economy, and they play vital role in the development of the country. Henceforth it was decided that NAB will not handle any sales tax and income tax taxation matters and ongoing cases will refer toFBR to handle them as per law.

Transparency International Pakistan has been working with NAB since 2000, on awareness and preventive efforts to eradicate corruption, and has held many workshops, trainings, and seminars, especially on NAB's interaction with business community and bureaucrats, assisting in NACS, UNCAC etc, and plans to restart the same role with NAB on awareness and preventive efforts to eradicate corruption from our beloved country Pakistan.