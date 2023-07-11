Open Menu

TI Pakistan Holds Meeting To Promote Citizens' Engagement In Decision Making

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) in collaboration with Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation Tuesday organized a day-long meeting of citizens with local government representatives in District Mirpurkhas

According to the details, the meeting was attended by local government elected representatives and participants from the private sector, academia, youth, civil society organizations, and members of the local community from different walks of life.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to promote citizens' engagement and community participation in the decision-making and accountability processes of local government. During the session, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions of the elected representatives and hold them accountable.

Executive Director, TI Pakistan Kashif Ali gave an overview of TIP's work and highlighted the importance of local government.

He shared that TI Pakistan promoted social accountability at the grass-root level through citizens' meetings with local government representatives. He emphasized that the local government plays a crucial role in a democratic setup by fostering citizen participation and engagement.

It enables communities to have a direct say in local decision-making processes, ensuring their needs and concerns are addressed effectively. Additionally, local governments promote accountability and transparency by bringing governance closer to the people, thus enhancing democratic governance and responsiveness to local issues, he added.

Executive Director, ARTS Foundation Shahzado Malik gave an overview of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and its key features. Local government representatives also shared the challenges they face and the work they have accomplished.

