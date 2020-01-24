UrduPoint.com
TI Report An Attempt To Malign PTI Govt: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

TI report an attempt to malign PTI govt: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Friday said that the fake report released by Transparency International (TI) was a failed attempt to malign the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Friday said that the fake report released by Transparency International (TI) was a failed attempt to malign the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said it was deliberately released at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively advocating Pakistan's agenda at the World Economic Forum-2020.

Moreover, head of Transparency International Pakistan Adil Gilani, who remained Special Assistant to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, deliberately ignored the previous regime's corruption and long list of mega scandals, he said in a statement.

Pointing out self-contradictory contents of the report, Chohan said it was praising the National Accountability Bureau and highlighting rise in corruption level in the country at the same time.

He said the TI's report seemed to be a willful attempt for getting some political mileage (for the opponents) at the time when the World Bank and other international financial institutions were lauding the economic policies of PTI government, and recognizing the country as an attractive destination for investment and tourism.

International sports teams were playing in Pakistan with improved security situation, he added.

Chohan said unlike the Sharif family, no scandal had surfaced against the person and family of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

