Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that Transparency International (TI), Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan has acknowledged the effective and pro active strategy of NAB

In a statement, he said Gilani and Gallop's survey indicated that 59 percent of people of Pakistan have full confidence over NAB which is ample evidence of NAB's across the board accountability.

Due to effective strategy, NAB's overall conviction ratio is about 68.8 percent which is a remarkable achievement in investigation of White Collar Crimes in the world.

He said that NAB's prime focus was corruption and corrupt practices including money laundering, cases of cheating public at large, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds. Since inception, NAB has recovered Rs.466.069 billion.

Vital wings of the bureau including operations, prosecution, human resource management, training, research, awareness and prevention have been reactivated in the bureau in the year 2017 after detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses.

He said the overall complaints in 2019 were 53,643 and processed 42,760 whereas complaints in 2018 were 48,591 and processed 41,414. The increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. NAB during 2019, processed 1,308 complaint verifications, 1,686 inquiries and 609 investigations and recovered Rs 141.542 billion from corrupt elements in 2019.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This is not only lending quality to the work.

He said that NAB has established its state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi. In 2019, 15,747 questioned documents and 300 thumb impressions were analyzed in 50 cases and forensic analysis was carried out on 74 digital devices (Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disks etc).

He said that NAB was the focal Organization of United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which was pride for Pakistan due to NAB's efforts. He said Pakistan was committed to United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in eradicating corruption through its three pronged Anti Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement which has started yielding excellent results under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal.

NAB had initiated a dialogue of the anti-corruption authorities of the SAARC countries with a proposal to set up a SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. NAB hosted the first meeting of its kind in Islamabad where the heads of SAARC anti-corruption authorities including India agreed for creation of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum and NAB was the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. This was a reorganization of NAB's excellent work as NAB was considered as a role model among SAARC countries.

He said that Pakistan's Apex Anti Corruption Agency, NAB was the only Organization in the world with whom China has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to oversee projects to be undertaken under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. The signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Pakistan and China was especially significant in the backdrop of increasing economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and China with the resolve by both the Governments to work in a fair, impartial and corruption free environment in order to share their experiences to eradicate corruption.