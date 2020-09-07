UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tib-i- Islami Department Goes Operational At THQ Jatoi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Tib-i- Islami department goes operational at THQ Jatoi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A non functional Tib-i-Islami department was made functional at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi here on Monday.

Medical Superintendent THQ, Dr Sajid Waqas along with other officials inaugurated the department.

Later, taking to journalists, he informed that the department was not operational since long though herbal medicines were available.

He informed that patients now will be benefitted with aelopathetic as well as herbal medicines.

No one deny the importance of herbal medicines, he added.

A good number of locals attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Jatoi

Recent Stories

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

1 minute ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

46 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

1 hour ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.