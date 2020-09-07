Tib-i- Islami department goes operational at THQ Jatoi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A non functional Tib-i-Islami department was made functional at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi here on Monday.

Medical Superintendent THQ, Dr Sajid Waqas along with other officials inaugurated the department.

Later, taking to journalists, he informed that the department was not operational since long though herbal medicines were available.

He informed that patients now will be benefitted with aelopathetic as well as herbal medicines.

No one deny the importance of herbal medicines, he added.

A good number of locals attended the ceremony.