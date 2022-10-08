(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LHASA, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) --:The gross domestic product of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region grew by an annual average of 9.5 percent from 2012 to 2021, 2.9 percentage points higher than the national average.

In 2021, the region's GDP exceeded 200 billion Yuan (about 28.17 billion U.S. Dollars), according to a press conference held on Thursday by the regional development and reform commission.

The per capita GDP exceeded 56,800 yuan in 2021, realizing an average annual growth of 7.6 percent over the decade, 1.5 percentage points higher than the national average.