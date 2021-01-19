Tick-tocker boy killed in Faisalabad

A teenaged boy was killed beneath train while making a tick-tock video in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A teenaged boy was killed beneath train while making a tick-tock video in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Saim resident of Dijkot was making a tick-tock video on the railway track in front of Science College Samanabad when he was hit by a train.

As a result, he received critical injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Samanabad where he died.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.